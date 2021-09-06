The St. Louis Park Fire Department Open House and Community Health Resource Fair will be 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Fire Station One, 3750 Wooddale Ave. S.
The event will include activities for kids and adults as well as free food.
Visit stlouispark.org/events for more information.
