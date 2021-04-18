The St. Louis Park Fire Department will provide hands-only CPR training 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at Fire Station 1, 3750 Wooddale Ave. S. The next dates are May 5 and June 2.

Hands-only CPR training classes are available for those ages 15 and over, although an adult or guardian must be present with participants ages 15-17. A maximum of 10 participants per training may participate. Training will be canceled if fewer than five people register. Participants are required to wear a face covering.

The training is not a certification course, and participants will not qualify for a CPR certificate.

To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/hands-only-cpr-training-tickets-147009987831. For more information, contact Lt. Bob Hampton at bhampton@stlouispark.org or 952-924-2599.

