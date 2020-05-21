A state stay-at-home order may have ended this week, but St. Louis Park city facilities are still closed.
Gov. Tim Walz announced May 13 that the order would lift May 18. However, St. Louis Park officials announced May 14 that many city buildings will remain off-limits to the public. The closed buildings include City Hall, the St. Louis Park Municipal Service Center, fire stations, the police station, the St. Louis Park Recreation Center, the Recreation Outdoor Center and the interpretive center at Westwood Hills Nature Center.
“The city is following a phased approach to reopening to ensure the health and safety of both visitors and employees,” the city update says.
City staff members are still working. Contact information is available at stlouispark.org/government/staff-directory.
Some departments may move through the city’s four-phase reentry plan faster than others, City Manager Tom Harmening told the City Council May 11. Factors like business needs and employee roles will be a factor. While some staff members, such as in the inspections department, are working at City Hall, many are not.
“It’s very possible that a number of our staff will continue to work from home for quite some time assuming something dramatic doesn’t change with the pandemic,” Harmening said, adding that he could envision employees working remotely through the summer. “I think the safety of our employees and our visitors is going to be important.”
While he said his view could be changed by information from the state and federal governments, Harmening said, “If there’s still a threat, why potentially get our employees sick or have our employees who come back to work get other employees sick if we don’t have to?”
The city has been fortunate that an outbreak of COVID-19 has not occurred among staff members, said Harmening. He noted that some earlier plans had projected that up to half of city employees could be sidelined by the virus.
“We have not faced that situation, so we want to make sure we protect that,” he said.
Fire Chief Steve Koering said no city emergency responders had been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of the time of the meeting, but he said 26% of recent calls have been related to the disease. Of those calls, 38% are from private residences and 26% are from congregate care sites.
“It kind of is across the entire community, and our guys are running into it on a fairly regular basis,” Koering said.
Still, he credited city staff efforts to work with congregate care facilities to reduce the spread of the virus.
“This effort’s had an enormous impact really on trying to control the unchecked spread within this population,” Koering said. “We’ve been very persistent – almost aggressively persistent – in trying to get increased testing done in our long-term care facilities.”
The fire department has restarted a program to reconnect with health care patients that the city had put on hold at the beginning of the city’s emergency response.
“We’re trying to get back into a normal kind of rhythm with the community health management side of our business,” Koering said.
When city employees who are working remotely do return eventually, Harmening said the city would take their temperatures and have masks and face shields available for them to use. Visitors in the early phases of the reentry plan could only enter City Hall by appointment and would receive masks to wear. Separations between staff and residents would be installed.
In an example of employees who will need to return sooner than others, Harmening said elections staff will need to return by the end of June to process absentee ballot requests.
In the second phase of the city’s reentry plan, the city may be able to open up the ice at The Rec Center, he said. Some ice arenas have opened with strict rules about the number of people on the ice and a ban on using locker rooms.
In the third phase, other public buildings would begin to open up. In the fourth phase, the city would be back to fully functioning as it did before the closures.
Harmening noted the current experiences with employees working remotely could change how the city operates in the future.
“It’s really forced us to experiment with and practice working from home, and I think we’re learning a lot from that,” he said.
City parks
Officials also announced May 14 that the city has placed portable toilets at several high-use parks in the city. The portable toilets include hand sanitizer with high alcohol content for effectiveness that makes them less gel-like than other hand sanitizers, the update noted.
“We were getting complaints about people physically needing to use facilities when they’re in parks,” Operations and Recreation Director Cindy Walsh said.
The city’s permanent restrooms are still closed.
“We intend to open them when we can get seasonal staff in to work so that we can clean them routinely,” Walsh told the council.
The city has cut back on seasonal staff for budgetary reasons, she noted.
Walsh said she has received many requests by phone and email to install nets at tennis and pickleball courts.
“We don’t think that’s a responsible thing to do,” said Walsh before adding that city leaders could discuss that decision further. When the city does install nets, half of them will remain empty to create more space.
She said the city will continue to be very cautious about opening basketball courts and the skate park given the number of complaints about crowds gathering at them in the past.
“It really saddens me to see that we can’t use those facilities, but we did not take that lightly,” Walsh said. “We’ll see what happens throughout the summer and continue to monitor things.”
