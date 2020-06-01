The temporary nighttime curfew for St. Louis Park has been extended to be in effect from 10 p.m. Monday, June 1, through 4 a.m. Tuesday, June 2 and from 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, through 4 a.m. Wednesday, June 3.
The council later further extended the curfew. The temporary nighttime curfew for St. Louis Park is being extended from 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, through 4 a.m. Thursday, June 4, and from 10 p.m. Thursday, June 4, through 4 a.m. Friday, June 5. This is in keeping with the revised curfew issued by Gov. Walz for the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. This curfew does not extend to people traveling to or from work, emergency services, law enforcement, news media, people seeking emergency medical care or fleeing danger or the homeless.
A city statement said, "The St. Louis Park Police Department is continuously monitoring the situation and is working closely with other local and state law enforcement agencies to assess potential threats. Increased police patrols are working to protect residents and the community. Please continue to report suspicious activity that you see firsthand in our community, including suspicious vehicles or crowds or criminal activity in progress. Call the non-emergency line at 952.924.2618 or 911 to report this activity."
Visit https://bit.ly/2Xmr9lx for more information.
