St. Louis Park’s 19th annual Empty Bowls will be Thursday, Feb. 13, at Westwood Lutheran Church’s community room, 9001 Cedar Lake Road.
A meal of soup and bread will be provided by local restaurants for lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., or dinner, 5-7:30 p.m. The event will include musical entertainment and children’s activities. Participants will receive a handmade pottery bowl to take home as a reminder of empty bowls in the community. No tickets or reservations are required. A free-will donation will benefit the programs of the St. Louis Park Emergency Program.
Music entertainment will be provided by groups from the community. About 20 local businesses donate soup and bread for the event.
At the event, the St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts will host the first of several community painting activities for its gateway public mural project in the Historic Walker-Lake district.
With assistance from the city, this event will be zero-waste.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for neighbors to get together and show support for preventing hunger in St. Louis Park over a simple bowl of soup,” said Derek Reise, executive director of STEP. “I look forward to this event every year and enjoy looking at my growing collection of handmade pottery bowls from it.”
STEP serves residents with nutritional support, clothing, transportation, homelessness prevention and professional social worker services.
For more information, contact Lisa Hertel at 612-812-6230 or Reise at 952-234-4309.
