The 20th year of the St. Louis Park Empty Bowls included 182 pick-up orders of soup from four restaurant partners and 62 pieces of pottery from local artists auctioned off, raising more than $2,000.
In all, the virtual event raised $12,445 for STEP’s food shelf. The amount was lower than a typical, in-person event but above the budget for this year.
A one-hour virtual program produced and broadcast by Park TV is available at youtube.com/watch?v=lW4IPMgEwfA. The program includes information about combating local food insecurity and features performances from Yuki Tokuda, Rie Tanaka, Daniel Bakken, the St. Louis Park Middle School Orchestra, the St. Louis Park High School Chamber Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble, Brian Zachek, Elayna Leonard, Bryan Miller, Tony Marx and Jack Smrekar.
“I am proud that we were able to do justice to celebrating 20 years of the Empty Bowls event in St. Louis Park during this pandemic year,” said Derek Reise, STEP’s executive director. “Our volunteer committee rose to the challenge and put together a creative virtual event.”
Info: stepslp.org
