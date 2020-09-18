The Second Annual STEP Up Breakfast will be conducted through Zoom 7:30-8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2.

The event will provide information about how the St. Louis Park Emergency Program assists the community and the nonprofit’s current needs. One of the speakers this year is a former client who will share his experience using STEP services.

There is no cost to participate. For registration, visit eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-step-up-breakfast-registration-96530739039.

