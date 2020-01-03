In December, the St. Louis Park Emergency Program helped families of 554 children ensure they received gifts for the holiday season.
Executive Director Derek Burrows Reise said, “The holidays can bring high stress for families already experiencing economic challenge. The toy program ensures that kids are still able to fully participate in holiday gift giving traditions and take away a little economic burden from caregivers.”
The holiday toy program provides toys, or gift certificates for older children, to the parents and caregivers to give directly to their children. Families register ahead of time and must live in St. Louis Park to participate in the program.
On Dec. 19, parents and caregivers were able to pick out gifts that they believed best fit their children’s needs and interests. Depending on age and the value of items, each child received two to five items from the program. STEP also provided gift bags and wrapping paper.
The organization does not receive any toys from the Toys for Tots program, so local donations fueled the effort. Individuals, faith communities and businesses contributed.
Peace Presbyterian Church hosts the program annually. Volunteers have been helping the program happen for the past 20 years.
STEP also provides birthday bags for kids throughout the year. Each bag contains cake mix and frosting, birthday plates and napkins, decorations, and an age-appropriate gift. STEP accepts donations for birthday bags year-around. The 2020 holiday toy drive will begin at the beginning of November, but STEP accepts donations of new toys throughout the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.