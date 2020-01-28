St. Louis Park Emergency Program’s Board of Directors has honored the 2019 STEP Outstanding Community Partner, Richard and Meta Webb of the Webb Group.
The Webb Group has been the lead host sponsors of the Holiday Train stop in St. Louis Park all four years.
Whenever their company sells or purchases a house in St. Louis Park, they donate $500 to the clients’ choice of a local charity or school. Often clients have chosen STEP.
Meta has volunteered on the committee organizing the annual STEP Up Breakfast. Both volunteer together at STEP on a regular basis, usually sorting incoming clothing or food donations.
STEP Executive Director Derek Reise said, “Richard and Meta are often the people who first ask, ‘What can we do to help?’ They serve as a wonderful example on how two busy small business owners can still make a big impact on the community they care about.”
