A food drive for the St. Louis Park Emergency Program is planned 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 19.

Participants may drop off items at the Paul Revere Masonic Center, 6509 Walker St. in St. Louis Park.

Suggested food items include canned or dried beans, soup, chili, pasta, flour, cooking or olive oil, pasta sauce, canned vegetables, applesauce, salt, pepper and spices.

Donors will be entered into a drawing for a $25 food and beverage certificate for use at the St. Louis Park American Legion.

Acacia Chapter #272 Order of the Eastern Star is sponsoring the food drive.

Info: Vicki Heiling at heilingvicki@gmail.com or Sheila Haeg at sheilakayhaeg@gmail.com or 612-554-7620.

