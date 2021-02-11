A food drive for the St. Louis Park Emergency Program is planned 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.

Participants may drop off items at the Paul Revere Masonic Center, 6509 Walker St., St. Louis Park.

Suggested items include canned or dried beans such as kidney, garbanzo, black, pinto or lentil beans, soup, chili, pasta, flour, cooking oil, pasta sauce, canned vegetables, including tomatoes, that are low or no sodium, apple sauce, salt, pepper and spices.

Donors each will receive a small gift and will be entered into a drawing for a $25 food & beverage certificate for the St. Louis Park American Legion.

Acacia Chapter #272 is sponsoring the food drive.

Info: Kathie Brown, katherinepbrown@msn.com or 612-599-0642

