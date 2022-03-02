The Big Bad Wolf tries to convince the police and the pigs that he was just looking for a cup of sugar when he sneezed and accidentally blew down their houses during “The True Story of the Three Pigs” Feb. 26. The club performed for students and staff Feb. 23 and for families Feb. 25-26. The 114 members of the club, under the direction of PSI teacher Kim Wieber, worked together for three months on the plays, which included “La verdadera historia de los tres cerditos,” or “The True Story of the Three Pigs,” by Jon Scieszka; “La sorpresa en el salón,” also known as “Show and Tell,” by Robert Munsch; “La canción del Pato,” or “The Duck Song,” by Bryant Oden; “La colita de Estefanía,” or “Stephanie’s Ponytail,” by Robert Munsch; and “Anansi y los camotes,” or “Anansi and the Yams,” a Jamaican folktale. Amity Interns Alexander Cruz, Natalia Florez and Elena Cuesta also helped students to prepare and perform the plays. (Submitted photo by Jaime Chismar)
The duck decides that what she’d really like is a glass of lemonade, despite finally getting the grapes she’d been requesting, as the Park Spanish Immersion Elementary School Drama Club presents “The Duck Song” Feb. 26. (Submitted photo by Jaime Chismar)
Jaime Chismar
Anansi the spider tries to trick Señora Gallina into counting five plants, which would cause her to disappear, during a production of “Anansi and the Yams” Feb. 26. (Submitted photo by Jaime Chismar)
Two students swirl offstage as they disappear due to a spell cast by Señora Cinco, a frustrated townsperson, in a presentation of “Anansi and the Yams” Feb. 26. (Submitted photo by Jaime Chismar)
