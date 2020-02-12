The League of Women Voters of St. Louis Park is sponsoring a presentation by St. Louis Park Election Specialist Michael Sund on election cybersecurity 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.
This year, 2020, there will be three elections; the Presidential Nominating Primary Tuesday, March 3; the primary for other elective offices in August and the General Election in November. The presentation will cover what is being done to prevent election interference and will provide an opportunity to ask questions regarding the safety of elections.
The League of Women Voters is a political nonpartisan organization that seeks to educate voters.
Info: lwvslp.org
