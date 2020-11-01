St. Louis Park city officials remind residents that all political signs must be removed within 10 days after the Tuesday, Nov. 3, General Election.
Election signs can’t be recycled in St. Louis Park. These signs may be kept for future use, for an adapted use or discarded as waste. Residents with signs may also check with the campaign that distributed the sign to determine if they are collecting the signs after the election.
