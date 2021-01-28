St. Louis Park earned third place out of 30 small cities nationwide in a recent analysis by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy of cities’ efforts to cut energy waste and embrace clean energy.
The cities analyzed, with populations between 16,000 and 100,000, were in California, Connecticut, Maryland, Minnesota and New Jersey. The cities volunteered to be evaluated as part of the Community Energy Challenge sponsored by the council, Minnesota GreenStep Cities and other organizations. The council evaluated the communities on policy metrics assessing government operations, community initiatives, buildings policies, and energy and water utilities.
The combined scores allowed the council to rank the municipalities. The analysis assessed policies and programs to make energy efficiency upgrades in homes and businesses, accelerate the adoption of renewable energy, set long-term commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and establish and enforce building codes.
The council and the Great Plains Institute will provide the cities with technical assistance to support their energy efficiency and renewable energy efforts. This will assist St. Louis Park in pursuing the goals of its climate action plan, which provides guidance for residents, businesses and the city to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and impacts of climate change, with a goal of the city achieving carbon neutrality by 2040.
Visit bit.ly/2M5HurS for more information about the challenge or stlouispark.org/climate-action-plan to learn more about the city’s climate action plan.
