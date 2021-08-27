Dr. Jeremy Springer is the recipient of the Park Nicollet Foundation 2021 Earl G. Young, MD Physician of Excellence Award.
This annual award was established in 1989 to honor Dr. Earl Young, a general and vascular surgeon from the early days of Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park in 1960. To honor Young’s memory, this award is presented annually to a physician who epitomizes his standards of dedication, kindness, compassion and professional excellence.
Springer graduated from the University of Minnesota Medical School and completed his residency at University of Minnesota Department of Family Practice, Methodist Unit. He started at Hopkins Family Physicians in 1990 and currently works as a family physician at Park Nicollet – Creekside Family Physicians.
He also serves as director of the University of Minnesota/Methodist Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program and assistant professor at the University of Minnesota Medical School. Springer has dedicated his life and career to patient care and the advancement of training and education for community physicians.
“Working with the Park Nicollet Foundation over the years for development of programs that serve patients who have needs not met by the usual medical organizations has been really exciting,” he said.
Springer becomes the 32nd Park Nicollet physician to receive the award.
“I knew Dr. Young when I started out at Park in the early ‘70s,” Springer said. “He was really an outstanding physician, so to be recognized with this award and what it means – and looking at others who have received it – I’m very honored to have been selected.
