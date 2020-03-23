With cocktail rooms and many other sit-down establishments ordered to close by the governor, the owners of Copperwing Distillery in St. Louis Park have turned to making hand sanitizer using the alcohol they had available.
The distillery has been giving the product away along with off-sale liquor sales at the distillery.
“That is an out-of-reach commodity at the moment, and we happen to have the ingredients to produce a hand sanitizer,” said co-owner and head distiller Kyle Kettering.
The business initially mixed alcohol with aloe vera gel and a rose water ingredient before adopting a World Health Organization recipe that consists of 75-85% ethyl alcohol, also known as drinking alcohol, with glycerin – a thickener – and food-grade hydrogen peroxide. The alcohol in the hand sanitizer contains indigestible denaturing agents so that it is no longer drinkable, which allowed Copperwing Distillery to gain federal permission to create and distribute it. Due to restrictions on the ability to sell hand sanitizer, Copperwing is offering it free with the purchase of its liquor products and by donation to businesses.
“Really, we’re doing it to help support the community when there’s a shortage of hand sanitizer available, to curb the pandemic as best we can,” Kettering said.
Two local businesses have expressed interest in the hand sanitizer, as has a Minneapolis business and a manufacturing facility with hundreds of workers that needs to obtain sanitizer for daily use.
“We’re trying to ramp up for those bigger immediate locations,” Kettering said.
A GoFundMe campaign to help the distillery transition to the new mission is available at gofundme.com/f/copperwing-hand-sanitizer-supplies.
The closure of the cocktail room has Kettering concerned about the business’s future overall.
“We’re pretty scared, to be honest,” he acknowledged. “Cash flow is an issue. We’re pretty concerned about being able to come out on the other end of this.”
The business had to eliminate all hours for its bartenders and reduce the hours of the bar manager to minimal levels as the manager and Kettering remain the only staff members keeping the distillery operational.
“It’s a financial hit across pretty much all line items on the business sheet,” he said. “We work on pretty slim margins as it is.”
Sales at liquor stores have accounted for a small portion of the distillery’s business. In the early days since the cocktail room closed, he said he could count the sale of off-sale bottles at the distillery on one hand.
He hoped sales at the business would increase as word emerged of the ability to pick up bottles on the site. Hours currently are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at the distillery, 6409 Cambridge St., with only one to two people allowed in at a time to prevent virus transmission. The business is also working to offer gift certificates and other merchandise sales. Kettering encouraged individuals to follow developments on the distillery’s pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The distillery’s website is copperwingdistillery.com.
Amid the statewide restrictions, Park Tavern Bowling and Entertainment Center created a discounted menu as a curbside pick-up option while the dining room closed for the first time in its 40-year history at 3401 Louisiana Ave. S. in St. Louis Park.
“It’s a pretty aggressively reduced-price menu, and we’re also offering some family-style meals, which are actually going over real well,” said Phil Weber, owner.
Weber had the idea after his wife unveiled a similar menu for the Crystal restaurant she operates, called Milton’s Vittles, Vino, and Beer.
“She’s been doing great business over there,” Weber said. “She has a real local community following over in Crystal.”
Items from Park Tavern’s new menu include offerings like a 12-inch pizza or a classic burger for $7.95. One of the family meals, including eight pieces of roasted chicken, two quarts of mashed potatoes with gravy and a quart of a seasonal vegetable, goes for $23.95.
Weber described family-style dining as an old dining tradition, with large portions of food available to be shared around the table.
“There is sort of a comfort in having family-style dining – it’s a little nostalgic of a simpler time,” he said.
While describing the benefits of the discounted menu, he also described hardships for the business and its employees.
“We’ve reduced the price enough where it’s not really profitable,” Weber said. “I’m just trying to bring in enough money to pay the staff.”
The delivery services BiteSquad, Grub Hub and Doordash are delivering items from Park Tavern’s full-price regular menu, although Weber said business from food delivery services decreased as more people stocked up on groceries. Business began picking up again, though, and he hopes he can bring more employees back. For the most part, management has been running operations with a skeleton crew doing the cooking.
Of his employees, he said, “They’re sort of really in limbo. They just don’t know what’s going on.”
He later added, “I think everybody’s just in shock.”
Weber has been working with food vendors on the timing for payments to address the business’s financial position, but he expressed frustration with not knowing what will happen when Gov. Tim Walz’s order runs out Friday, March 27.
“Between the two restaurants, we have over 100 employees, and we just don’t know what to tell them,” Weber said.
Of the end date, he said, “It gives us hope, but it could be just false hope. It gives us false hope that maybe we can start to get our lives back together on the 27th. I’m probably going to have to cancel my Easter brunch for the first time in, I don’t know, 35 years. I think people are still going to be a little apprehensive.”
Looking toward the future, he pondered interior construction to limit “big grand gathering areas” in the business and said he would probably have to shift from seeking to attract large parties.
Weber said, “I’ve been here 40 years, and I’m not going anywhere, so I’m going to do whatever I can to make sure we’re here another 40.”
Discover St. Louis Park has compiled a list of takeout and delivery options in St. Louis Park and Golden Valley that is available on its website, discoverstlouispark.com.
