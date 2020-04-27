St. Louis Park council members unanimously approved grants for small businesses with an emphasis on helping those with owners who are people of color and who reside in the city.
After about an hour and a half of debate, the council, acting as the St. Louis Park Economic Development Authority, ultimately approved the staff recommendation to provide $200,000 in grants during an April 20 virtual meeting. The grants will be divided up by businesses with three to 25 employees and less than $1 million in annual revenue. Each business will be eligible for up to $5,000 for wages, rent or mortgages, utilities, property taxes and other business expenses. Businesses would report back to the city what they used the funds on within two months of receiving the money.
Community Development Director Karen Barton indicated planners of the program chose the $5,000 limit because it would be enough to make a difference with rent or utilities but would be low enough that it could benefit at least 40 businesses.
Councilmember Anne Mavity questioned the limit per business.
“If our goal is to keep people in business, $5,000 seems extraordinarily low,” Mavity said.
Barton responded that the grants would not be intended as the sole source of funds available for businesses in the city. Owners also could apply for funds from the federal government, state and county.
The city will use money from a loan fund for the grants, which businesses will not need to repay. Barton indicated the city could use the fund for more grants in the future.
Mavity said that made her feel better.
“We’re going to need more later,” she said.
City staff members recommended using grants instead of loans because many business owners may not want to add debt at this time, according to Barton. Forgivable loans would turn into a grant if successful and would not be repaid if unsuccessful, anyway, she added.
The city staff planned to provide the grants generally on a first-come, first-served basis but with scoring for businesses based on city priorities. The staff anticipated using a list of businesses owned by people of color and indigenous persons “to make a very concerted effort” to ensure that such owners knew about the program, Barton said.
City Attorney City Soren Mattick said he believed the city could benefit businesses owned by women, people of color and indigenous persons through the scoring system but could not bar businesses owned by other people from applying.
“We didn’t feel you could go that far in terms of, like, prohibiting that application, and the idea behind it is this money is being freed up because it’s in response to COVID,” Mattick said.
If the city could prove that businesses owned by women and people of color could not obtain other grants or funding, the city could potentially justify it as gap funding to rectify the problem, Mattick said. However, he said he did not have such data available.
“We felt comfortable in having it be a scoring system but not an absolute right for entry,” he said.
Mayor Jake Spano suggested that city staff members should contact such business owners first about the grants.
Businesses owned by individuals of Chinese ancestry have been affected differently than other businesses, Councilmember Nadia Mohamed added. She advised city staff to not strictly enforce the first-come, first-served nature of the grants considering that some business owners may not be as politically connected and may not learn about the grant program as quickly.
As part of the motion for the resolution, Mavity added language acknowledging that minority-owned businesses have lacked access to capital and are a priority for the grant program.
Councilmember Tim Brausen raised the idea of adding points for businesses that are owned and operated by St. Louis Park residents and who employ residents of the city. He noted that he would like to encourage people to live near where they work for environmental reasons.
Councilmember Larry Kraft agreed, chiming in, “Two businesses being equal, if the one is owned by a St. Louis Park resident and their employees are all in St. Louis Park, that’s better for us than one that’s not.”
Mavity suggested incorporating a recommendation from Kraft that called for “a disproportionate representation” of businesses owned by people of color and indigenous persons and businesses with owners and all employees who reside in St. Louis Park.
City Manager Tom Harmening indicated that all the eligibility standards would not need to be listed in the resolution as long as staff understood how the program should be operated. A majority of council members showed support for the approach, with several members indicating they preferred a larger number of points for people of color and a smaller number of points for residents.
Eligible businesses would need to demonstrate that they had been operating at a viable level in the past. They will be required to have been in business for at least six months prior to March 1.
The city scheduled an initial application process April 21-27, but a city statement says, “After April 27, applications will be evaluated as they are submitted until funds are fully committed.”
A website with information on the grant and an application form is available at stlouispark.org/sbassist. The page provides details on which businesses are eligible but does not spell out the points system the city will use to determine which ones receive grants. The guidelines simply state, “The EDA will determine the final amounts awarded based on scoring criteria.”
Hennepin County planned to roll out its Small Business Relief Program April 27. The program provides emergency forgivable loans of up to $7,500 for similar purposes for businesses with one to 20 employees. For more information, visit hennepin.us/economic-development/programs/Emergency-relief.
