Minnetonka, MN (55305)

Today

Snow this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.