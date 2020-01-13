St. Louis Park City Clerk Melissa Kennedy administered the oath of office for Nadia Mohamed and Larry Kraft, the newly elected at-large council members, as well as Mayor Jake Spano, who won election to a second term, Jan. 6 at St. Louis Park City Hall. Voters throughout the city used ranked-choice voting for the first time to choose the winners of the 2019 election.
