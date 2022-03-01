St. Louis Park Councilmember Larry Kraft has announced his candidacy for the Minnesota House District 46A seat.
“With the recent redistricting, 100% of the new 46A district is in St. Louis Park and, in fact, includes about 80% of our population,” Kraft said in a Feb. 20 announcement. “This creates a unique opportunity to represent St. Louis Park’s values and leadership at the state level.”
Kraft, an at-large council member and DFLer, said his platform aligns with St. Louis Park’s strategic priorities, including climate action and environmental stewardship, racial equity and inclusion, affordable housing, investing in and elevating youth, and community-centered public safety. He said climate action and racial equity are lenses through which virtually all actions of government should be viewed.
Recently, Kraft convened the Minnesota Cities Climate Caucus. Sixteen cities, including St. Louis Park, last month declared climate emergencies in an effort to more state and federal action.
“Deciding to run was difficult, as I love the work I do on City Council,” Kraft continued. “But by carrying forward the city’s priorities at a state level, I see an opportunity to have even more impact on the issues I most care about.”
Kraft has business experience and led the environmental nonprofit iMatter. Kraft is a recently appointed member of the National League of Cities Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee, a federal advocacy committee.
Kraft and his family have lived in St. Louis Park for 18 years; his two children attend St. Louis Park High School.
Rep. Ryan Winkler (DFL-Golden Valley) currently represents the district but is not running for re-election as he makes a bid for Hennepin County attorney.
Golden Valley Councilmember Kimberly Sanberg had previously announced a run for the district. However, she will no longer run for the Legislature following redistricting.
“After much consideration, I have made the decision not to continue running for State Representative at this time,” said Sanberg on the website kimberlysanberg.com.
Sanberg now lives in District 43B, the same district as Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley).
“Rep. Freiberg has served his district well and I’m confident he will continue to do so,” Sanberg wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.