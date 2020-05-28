St. Louis Park City Hall entrance

The St. Louis Park City Council has released this message about the death of George Floyd, who was a city resident:

"The St. Louis Park City Council extends its condolences to the family, friends and neighbors of St. Louis Park resident George Floyd, who died Monday, May 25, in Minneapolis in an encounter with the Minneapolis Police Department. We will be watching carefully in the coming days as further steps are taken to bring those involved in Mr. Floyd’s death to justice. We ask all St. Louis Park residents to take this time to listen to one another and to consider thoughtfully how we can continue to further racial equity and inclusion to help ensure horrible incidents like this never happen again. In the meantime, to our black community and all communities of color, we want you to know we are here. We hear you. We are listening."

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments