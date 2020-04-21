The coronavirus pandemic has prompted St. Louis Park city staff to focus on supporting businesses and residents while prompting other issues to be pushed off.
During an April 13 virtual meeting, City Manager Tom Harmening recommended that the council focus on programs like a proposed assistance program for affected small businesses and some infrastructure projects.
“We need to just hold off on the other initiatives that the council is interested in,” Harmening said during the more than three-hour council meeting on the city’s COVID-19 response. “I mean, our whole organization is pivoted to dealing with this pandemic.”
In an example of redeploying staff, he said sustainability staff members are helping community development staff reach out to representatives of small businesses, working with an initial list of 1,700 businesses.
“Our agenda should be pretty thin for a while here,” Harmening said. “It’s a very personal issue. It involves people in our community that have been impacted by this pandemic in just incredibly damaging ways and trying to help those people figure that out, navigate that. It’s about our staff and their fears about helping the community that they’re supposed to serve and their concerns about getting sick, their concerns about being furloughed or laid off. I mean the list goes on and on.”
The emergency assistance program for small businesses is one of the responses that has risen to the top.
As city staff members have been engaging with representatives of small businesses in the community, they have become aware of an immediate need for funds that would help businesses pay rent and mortgages, payroll, employee health benefits and other expenses, according to a city report. Some businesses have not qualified for state and federal programs or have had difficulty obtaining funds.
Many small businesses that have been ordered to close or change their services during a statewide stay-at-home order are at a high risk of closing permanently, according to the report.
City staff members proposed one-time emergency grants of up to $5,000 for businesses with between three and 50 employees and less than $1 million in annual revenue. Staff recommended that council members, acting as the city’s economic development authority, set aside $200,000 for the grants.
During the virtual council meeting, Councilmember Anne Mavity suggested that the city should dedicate some of the funds for businesses led by people of color.
Community Development Director Karen Barton said the city could set aside funds for such businesses but added that staff members have not had success in attracting applicants who are people of color for existing loan programs despite marketing and outreach efforts.
“I’m not sure that just setting aside a pot of money targeted at those folks will do a lot of good to actually get that money into those businesses’ hands,” Barton said.
However, Mavity said, “I think being more specific, more intentional and targeted with our funding will probably get a better outcome than just encouraging folks to apply but having that funding be potentially available to others.”
Barton replied that city staff members could discuss how to improve outreach to such businesses.
Councilmember Tim Brausen later added that he, too, is concerned about whether the policy has been considered through an equity and inclusion lens and whether it will be accessible for the smallest businesses in the city.
He also suggested that city leaders will need to be cautious about who receives grants.
“I’m concerned about whether or not some of those small businesses are going to survive this crisis or not anyway, and I don’t want to be writing a $5,000 check to somebody who might not be there in six months,” Brausen said. “We really have to target our use of funds because we don’t have an unlimited checkbook on this stuff, either.”
If every business that gained a grant received the maximum $5,000, he noted that the program could serve only 40 businesses.
Despite the questions, council members were scheduled to vote on the grant meeting April 20, after this edition went to press.
Harmening said, “We’re advancing this pretty quickly as we need to get help out there.”
Construction delays
The pandemic is also affecting city construction plans. A city goal is to reduce costs citywide due to expected decreases in revenue as a result of the pandemic. Another city goal is to delay borrowing funds and to reduce the amount borrowed.
The result is delays to several projects outlined in an update to the city’s capital improvement plan.
Construction awards for the Southeast Bikeway and the Dakota bridge and bikeway would be delayed until August, with construction beginning this fall on both projects.
A pavement management program to rehabilitate residential streets in the western part of the Fern Hill Neighborhood would be moved from 2021 to 2022. The report notes that a public planning process is difficult due to limitations on gathering and that any traffic study would not reflect normal operations. Bikeway segments in the area could be built this year despite the delay for the other work on the affected streets.
The plan also addresses a Louisiana Avenue bridge project over Minnehaha Creek that would begin in the winter of 2021 after the city rejected project bids due to high prices. The bridge replacement project had been scheduled to begin this year.
Alley construction that had been planned this year would be delayed until next year. Shorter delays are anticipated for work in the Historic Walker Lake district, with construction to begin in late June, and at two ponds, with maintenance work moved from this spring to the fall and winter.
