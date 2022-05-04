The St. Louis Park Connect the Community event is scheduled 1-4 p.m.  May 15, at Dakota Park, 2643 Dakota Ave. S.

Activities include:

• The State of the Community Address and city updates from Mayor Jake Spano.

• The presentation of this year’s outstanding community member award.

• A ribbon-cutting for the newly completed Dakota Edgewood bike and pedestrian bridge.

• Unveiling of art on the pedestrian bridge.

• Bike tours of the bridge and surrounding neighborhood, led by police officers and firefighters.

• Music from DJ Bob.

• Free ice cream from MN Nice Cream

• Interactive activities.

• Meeting with city representatives.

• Engaging with city and community organizations.

Registration is not required but is available at eventbrite.com/e/connect-the-community-tickets-321886199287.

