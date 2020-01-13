Congregation Darchei Noam will host “If not now when?” 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 19, at the synagogue, 2950 Joppa Ave. S. in St. Louis Park.

Representatives from nonprofits whose programs rely on volunteers to help serve refugees, immigrants and new Americans will speak.

The featured presenters include Robert Aronson, from the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society; Anna Benker from the International Institute of Minnesota; Wendy Vang Roberts from the Minnesota Literacy Council; and Julie Lapointe, program manager and social worker at the St. Louis Park Emergency Program.

For more information, visit darcheinoammn.org.

Load comments