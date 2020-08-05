The Park Theater Company will host its 12th Annual St. Louis Park Community Talent Show 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Veterans’ Memorial Amphitheater in Wolfe Park, 3700 Monterey Drive.
This year, in-person practice auditions have been waived. Organizers are seeking a variety of talent from people of all ages. Interested performers may send email to theparktheater@gmail.com or call 952-935-5762.
