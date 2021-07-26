The St. Louis Park Community Storytelling Forum is resuming its monthly evening events beginning Thursday, Aug. 12th.
Dorsey Howard Jr. will present “From Gangster to Motivational Coach.” After a change in his life, Howard reconnected with family and began coaching at-risk teenagers.
His story starts with a lucky right turn that turned his life away from a either a long-term imprisonment or being killed on the streets. He got married, reconnected with family and started coaching at-risk teenagers to make better choices and turn away from crime. Dorsey’s experience was published in the Star Tribune and in his book, “One Way: Short Stories About Left Turns.”
Phil Soran will be the guest storyteller Thursday, Sept. 9. His story details his journey from school teacher, basement entrepreneur, millionaire and then philanthropist.
Storytelling sessions are 6:30-7:45 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the St. Louis Park Library, 3240 Library Lane. No fee or registration is needed to attend.
