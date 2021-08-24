The St. Louis Park Public Schools community education program will join with 15 other community education programs across the country as a charter member for a national listing site with online classes for adults that opened this month.
The premiere listings for fall include more than 100 live, online classes from colleges and schools across the nation.
Examples include “Air Fry Veggies – From Asparagus to Zucchini” for good eating, “Feldenkrais Awareness Through Movement” for wellness and “Native American Storytelling” for history and culture.
“Arising out of the pandemic, Live Online/Zoom classes are now here to stay,” said William A. Draves, president of the Learning Resources Network, a national association dedicated to lifelong learning.
More than 600 colleges, schools, universities and other educational organizations offering classes for adults are members of the network. Draves expects the site listings to grow to 1,000 live online classes.
“Never before has the public been able to discover and take such distinctive and varied classes usually not offered by local organizations,” Draves said.
For more than 100 live online classes this fall for adults of all ages, visit lern.org/more. To see all of the classes St. Louis Park Community Education has to offer for adults this fall in person, online and in hybrid mode, visit bit.ly/37CfeV5.
