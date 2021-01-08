St. Louis Park is accepting applications for both adult and youth positions on many city commissions, including the community technology, environment and sustainability, housing authority, human rights, parks and recreation, planning and police advisory commissions.
The application deadline is Sunday, Feb. 28. Terms begin Monday, May 31.
Visit stlouispark.org/boards-commissions for information and to apply.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.