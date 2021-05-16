The St. Louis Park Human Rights Commission is planning a George Floyd memorial walk 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Veterans’ Memorial Amphitheater, 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park.
The event will include speakers, music, reflective conversation and family-friendly arts activities. The event schedule consists of local nonprofit group displays 6-7 p.m., the program and walk 7-8:15 p.m. and the wrap-up 8:15-8:30 p.m.
This event will kick off the Human Rights Commission Summer of Action Series, a summer-long series of events focused on fostering social capital and community engagement with particular focus on race equity and justice-oriented topics, according to the commission.
“This series will provide community members opportunities to deepen knowledge and build capacity by taking action on topics that are important to them,” a city statement reads. “The summer of action will help create a more engaged, informed and inclusive community in St. Louis Park.”
For questions, contact Community Organizer Darius Gray at dgray@stlouispark.org or 952-924-2184.
