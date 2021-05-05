Artists and community members with connections to St. Louis Park may apply to create an artwork for the St. Louis Park Human Rights Commission Summer of Action Art-Walk around the themes of “Social Justice and Racial Equity: reflection, memorial, healing, and commitment to action.”
Up to 30 participants will be selected to participate. Applicants who identify as Black, Indigenous or people of color will be given priority, according to the commission. People of any age or families working together may apply. The application period ends Friday, May 7.
Selected participants will receive plywood, acrylic paints and brushes, or they may use their own weatherproof materials.
Artwork will be displayed along the trail at Wolfe Park beginning Sunday, June 6, at the kickoff event of the Human Rights Commission Summer of Action, a summer-long series of events relating to social justice and racial equity issues.
To apply, visit tinyurl.com/244j82r7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.