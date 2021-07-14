St. Louis Park comedian and writer Jon Savitt will present “Never Too Late” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at the Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis.
Savitt describes the show as “a late-ish night comedy game show.” Savitt will host author and journalist Joe Berkowitz for “an evening of conversation, trivia, games, laughs, and honestly we’re not sure what else.”
Attendees must be 18 years of age or older and fully vaccinated to attend, according to organizers. Tickets are $7 and are available at phoenixtheatermpls.org/project/never-too-late.
For more information about Savitt, visit jonsavittwrites.com. To learn more about Berkowitz, visit joe-berkowitz.com.
