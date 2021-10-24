The St. Louis Park Environment and Sustainability and Human Rights Commissions are co-hosting a screening of “YOUTH v GOV” at the Twin Cities Film Fest 11 a.m. Oct. 30, at the ShowPlace Icon Theatres in St. Louis Park.

“YOUTH v GOV” tells the story of youth fighting against climate change. After the screening, the two commissions will host a short audience discussion about the film and about environmental justice and human rights in St. Louis Park.

There is no cost to attend. To reserve a spot, visit twincitiesfilmfest.org/theater-event/youth-v-gov.

Additionally, the city’s Healthy Living Grant is supporting the festival’s Changemakers Series, which in 2021 focuses on mental health. The series includes a free screening of “Chasing Childhood” 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. The film explores the shift in modern parenting toward children’s lives becoming overbooked, highly structured and constantly supervised by well-intentioned adults and considers whether the trend is linked to heightened mental health struggles in children.

Register online to attend “Chasing Childhood” at twincitiesfilmfest.org/theater-event/chasing-childhood.

Visit bit.ly/3k5OmUw to learn more about the Healthy Living Grant Program.

The Twin Cities Film Fest is scheduled for Oct. 21-30 at the ShowPlace ICON Theatres at the West End.

Info: twincitiesfilmfest.org

