Minnetonka, MN (55305)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to showers of rain and wet snow this afternoon. High near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.