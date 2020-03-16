St. Louis Park closed the St. Louis Park Recreation Center, the Recreation Outdoor Center and the Westwood Hills Nature Center interpretive building March 16 due to the coronavirus, the city announced March 15.
St. Louis Park City Hall will remain open during regular business hours. However, city officials recommended following Minnesota Department of Health recommendations relating to social distancing by using the city website, stlouispark.org, when possible or by conducting business by phone or email. The city’s main number is 952-924-2500. A staff directory with phone numbers and email addresses for city departments and specific staff members is available at stlouispark.org/government/staff-directory. City staff members will remain available for business that must be conducted in person, according to a statement from the city.
No rentals or programs will be allowed at the St. Louis Park Recreation Center, the ROC or the nature center during the closure period, which is initially set to run through Friday, March 27. The city plans to monitor the coronavirus situation and re-evaluate the closures by March 27. Outdoor areas at the nature center will remain open to the public.
The St. Louis Park City Council scheduled a coronavirus briefing 5:15 p.m. March 16, before its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. that had already been scheduled at City Hall. The council planned to conduct the briefing in its Council Chambers to allow room for social distancing.
“City council gatherings at which official city business isn’t conducted aren’t normally broadcast, although they are open to the public,” the city statement says. “However, to accommodate potential interest and to allow residents to view without having to attend in person, the 5:15 p.m. meeting will be broadcast live.”
The city planned to broadcast the meeting, which occurred after press time, on ParkTV’s Channel 17, and post it March 17 on the city’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/user/slpcable.
The March 15 announcement about the building closures and plans for a council briefing followed an earlier announcement that the city would cancel events as the coronavirus continues to spread in Minnesota and throughout the country.
The city announced March 13, “To protect the health and wellness of the St. Louis Park community, the City of St. Louis Park may cancel city-sponsored and non-essential public events and large gatherings, effective March 14 and continuing through April 15, 2020. This is in keeping with the March 13, 2020, announcement by Gov. Walz declaring a peacetime emergency related to COVID-19 and encouraging community mitigation efforts.”
Immediate cancellations included a ShamROC Ice Bowling event at the Recreation Outdoor Center and a Walk the Park event March 14. Open houses for a energy demonstration project at a house at 3611 Glenhurst Ave. S. were also called off.
Meetings required for official city business, such as the city council and planning commission meetings, will continue at this time, according to the statement. Measures “to allow for social distancing” will be in place.
The statement adds, “City leadership is taking steps to ensure the health and safety of city staff so that city services can continue uninterrupted for residents.”
City officials plan to reevaluate the plan prior to the April 15 current end period.
For more information, visit stlouispark.org.
