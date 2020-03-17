Starting March 18 and continuing through Friday, March 27, all St. Louis Park city facilities will close to the public. This includes city hall, the municipal service center, fire stations and the police station.
The St. Louis Park Recreation Center, the ROC and Westwood Hills Nature Center interpretive building closed to the public March 16 and will remain closed through March 27. The closures include all rentals and programs scheduled at these facilities during this time period. Trails and outdoor areas at Westwood Hills Nature Center remain open to visitors.
City staff will continue to work in all facilities in a limited capacity to provide essential city services. Individuals may contact city staff members by phone or email. A staff directory is available here: https://www.stlouispark.org/government/staff-directory.
For business that is time-sensitive and must be conducted in person, individuals may call 952-924-2500 to make an appointment.
Visit stlouispark.org/our-city/coronavirus for more information.
