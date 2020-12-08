St. Louis Park city officials have recently received an increased number of complaints about dogs running at-large or off-leash.

City ordinance requires owners to leash dogs whenever they are off their home property. Dogs must be leashed in all city parks and open spaces and on trails and may not run at-large. This means that dogs must be controlled by a leash no more than 20 feet long, which is shortened to 6 feet when another person or animal is within 20 feet. The only locations dogs may be off-leash aside from their home property is at a designated off-leash dog park.

In St. Louis Park, off-leash dog parks are located at Cedar Knoll Park and Dakota Park and require a license to use. Visit stlouispark.org/our-city/thing-to-do/dog-park for more information. The Three Rivers Park District also offers several off-leash dog areas throughout the metro area; visit threeriversparks.org/activity/dog-leash for information. Visit stlouispark.org/our-city/resident-resources/pet-owners to learn more about pet ownership in St. Louis Park.

Parks and trails users who wish to report unleashed dogs may call the St. Louis Park Police Department non-emergency number at 952-924-2618.

