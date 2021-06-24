Amid dry conditions, St. Louis Park city officials are reminding residents about watering rules.
St. Louis Park has permanent sprinkling restrictions that prohibit lawn sprinkling between noon and 6 p.m. In addition, all households and businesses must follow an odd-even schedule when sprinkling lawns. Properties that end with an odd number sprinkle on odd-numbered days; properties that end with an even number sprinkle on even-numbered days. Failing to follow sprinkling restrictions can result in fines.
Flower gardens, new sod or seed and newly planted shrubs, trees and landscaping are exempt from the odd-even schedule but still must be watered before noon or after 6 p.m.
Info: Utilities Superintendent Jay Hall at 952-924-2557 or jhall@stlouispark.org
