At its Monday meeting, the St. Louis Park City Council directed city staff members to create an ordinance requiring face coverings in the city to help curb the spread of COVID-19. This direction came after a discussion of a proposed resolution strongly urging individuals to wear face coverings.
The council recessed its regular meeting and will reconvene at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, to vote on the ordinance.
Some or all members of the council will participate in the Tuesday meeting by electronic device or telephone rather than being personally present at City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.
Members of the public can monitor meeting by video and audio at bit.ly/watchslpcouncil and on local cable (Comcast SD channel 17 and HD channel 859, or CenturyLink SD channel 8117 and HD channel 8617) For audio only, call +1-312-535-8110 and use access code 372 106 61.
Members of the public wishing to address the city council regarding the face coverings ordinance should call 952-562-2887.
To provide public comment, call when the meeting starts at 8:30 p.m. and follow the instructions provided. Comments will be taken during each item in the order they are received. Public comments must relate to an item on the agenda.
