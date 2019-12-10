The St. Louis Park City Council is considering a proposed notice of eviction policy to promote tenant protection in the city. The implementation of the policy would require rental property owners and managers to provide a notice to tenants prior to filing an eviction action alleging a material breach of the lease for nonpayment of rent or other unpaid financial obligations.
The notice is meant to ensure that residents are informed and aware of the consequences of unresolved financial obligations to the landlord that are in violation of the lease and to provide an opportunity to remedy the violation.
The policy requirements would state:
• A written notice must be provided to the residential tenant that specifies the allegations of nonpayment of rent or other unpaid financial obligations. The notice must state the total amount due along with a specific accounting of the amount of the total due.
• The notice must be delivered personally or mailed to the residential tenant at the address of the leased premises.
• If the alleged material breach of the lease (rent delinquency or other unpaid financial obligations) is not corrected within 14 days of the delivery or mailing of the notice, the landlord may proceed with filing an eviction action based on any allegations in the notice.
• The landlord must attach a copy of the notice to the legal complaint.
An online comment form is available at bit.ly/noticeofeviction. Comments will be accepted through Tuesday, Dec. 31.
