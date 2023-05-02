Current St. Louis Park City Council Member Nadia Mohamed has officially announced her candidacy to run for mayor of St. Louis Park this fall.
Current Mayor Jake Spano announced in March that he will not be running for a third term.
“As a council member, I have been passionate about the work we do in St. Louis Park,” Mohamed wrote in a release. “I am running for mayor because I have a vision for the future of our city.”
She continued: “As a policymaker, advocate and equity strategist, I will be focused on creating and implementing policies and practices that benefit our diverse communities. Together, we will invest in affordable home ownership, public safety and we will work to create an environment where all residents can thrive.
“My campaign will be people-centered and I will listen to all the voices of our residents. I will work tirelessly to ensure that our city government is transparent, accountable, and responsive to your needs.”
Mohamed came to St. Louis Park with her family as a Somali refugee at the age of 10.
Mohamed was first elected to the St. Louis Park City Council in 2019, when she became the youngest member on the council and the first Muslim. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Metropolitan State and is currently working on her master’s in educational leadership and administration at St. Thomas University.
