Incumbents in three St. Louis Park City Council wards won new terms while close results in Ward 3 mean that the contest will not be settled on Election Night.
In Ward 3, the only race in which multiple candidates filed, Sue Budd led with about 43% of first-choice votes, according to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office. Jim Leuthner followed with about 37% of first-choice votes while Saul Eugene received about 19% of first-choice votes.
Since St. Louis Park uses ranked-choice voting, the identity of the winner will not be revealed until city officials factor in second-choice and potentially third-choice votes.
"For ranked-choice contests, election night results represent the total votes for each candidate at each ranking," states the city's website, stlouispark.org. "Winners will not be declared until results are tabulated on Nov. 3."
Because no candidate reached the city's threshold of 50% of the total number of votes plus one for first-choice votes, the website explains, "The next round of counting begins by eliminating all candidates with no mathematical possibility of winning. Votes for the eliminated candidates are transferred to the next ranked candidate (second or third choice) on those ballots. Votes are then recounted."
If a winner still has not been determined, the process is repeated until one remaining candidate has either reached the threshold or two candidates remain, in which case the candidate receiving the most votes is declared the winner.
The next-closest contest in the city occurred in Ward 2. Lynette Dumalag, who the council had appointed to fill a vacant position, won with about 61% of first-choice votes, meeting the city's threshold. However, about 39% of votes went to write-in candidates. The Minnesota Secretary of State's Office did not report write-in results by name, but former Councilmember John Basill had declared that he would serve if elected as a write-in candidate. His announcement followed a declaration by some residents of the ward that they intended to write in his name.
In Ward 1, Councilmember Margaret Rog gained 92% of the first-choice votes as the only candidate whose name appeared on the ballot in the ward, with 8% of voters writing in another name as their first choice.
In Ward 4, Councilmember Tim Brausen gained 95% of first-choice votes, with the rest going to names written in for the seat.
