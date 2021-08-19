St. Louis Park City Council declares Aug. 22 Seeds Feeds Harvest Festival Day

Zoe Frank, a Seeds Feeds intern and St. Louis Park resident, spoke to the St. Louis Park City Council Aug. 16 about working with Seeds Feeds over the summer. (Submitted photo)

The St. Louis Park City Council has declared Aug. 22 Seeds Feeds Harvest Festival Day. Seeds Feeds hosts its seventh annual Harvest Festival 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Aquila Elementary Schoolyard Urban Farm, 8500 W. 31st St., St. Louis Park. In its proclamation, the City Council recognized nonprofit Seeds Feeds for nourishing the community with locally grown, freshly harvested foods while also teaching resiliency and food sovereignty skills and providing training in the growing industry of food agriculture.

For more information about the event and Seeds Feeds, visit seedsfeeds.org.

