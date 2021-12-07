Snow removal status for trail available online
St. Louis Park provides an online map showing the status of snow removal on the North Cedar Lake Regional Trail. This pilot project is designed to help regular trail users make decisions about the availability of the trail for bicycling and walking following a significant snowfall.
The map uses automatic vehicle location data from city snow removal vehicles to show where those vehicles have traveled on the North Cedar Lake Regional Trail for snow removal. The current condition of the trail will depend on snowfall amounts, timing and duration of the snowfall. While the map may show the trail has been plowed, subsequent snowfall may result in different real-time conditions. Visit bit.ly/trailplowing to view the map.
The pilot project will help determine the capabilities and usefulness of the information to residents. It is currently only available for the North Cedar Lake Regional Trail. The results of this pilot project will help determine if it might be expanded to other trails or areas of the city.
To provide feedback, email gis@stlouispark.org.
St. Louis Park Fire Department seeks Hydrant Heroes
The St. Louis Park Fire Department is asking homeowners and businesses with fire hydrants on their property to shovel the snow around the fire hydrant after each snowfall.
Call 952-924-2171 for more information.
St. Louis Park offers down payment assistance
For first-time homebuyers or those who have not owned a home in the last three years, St. Louis Park provides down payment and closing cost assistance for purchasing a home in the city.
The loan is a 0% interest deferred loan up to $15,000, not to exceed 5% of the purchase price. An additional $5,000 is available for employees of St. Louis Park businesses or renters who have been renting for six months or longer in St. Louis Park. The income limit for households of one or two people is $104,900. The limit for larger households is $120,650.
For details, visit bit.ly/2LB747H or call 612-335-5884.
Homes Within Reach offers affordable home ownership opportunities
St. Louis Park has partnered with Homes Within Reach to provide affordable homeownership opportunities in St. Louis Park since 2007.
Homes Within Reach is a nonprofit organization that creates affordable home ownership opportunities for working households in the western suburbs of Hennepin County. The organization purchases and rehabilitates homes and then sells them to qualified low-to-moderate-income individuals and families.
Using a Community Land Trust model, the buyer only pays for the cost of the home, not the land. The land trust retains ownership of the land, leasing it to the homeowner. Visit homeswithinreach.org or call 952-401-7071 for more information. Income limits apply.
