The Sobieski Chamber Orchestra will perform Handel’s Messiah 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 5900 W. Lake St. in St. Louis Park.
Soprano Angela Grundstad, mezzo-soprano Briana Moynihan, tenor Nathan Romportl, bass Andrew Kane and core members of the Holy Family Choir, Schola Cantorum, and guest singers will provide vocals. Scott Turkington, director of sacred music at Holy Family Catholic Church, will conduct and serve as artistic director.
Although the instruments will be modern, the complement of musicians and choral members will number about 50, in contrast to the cast of hundreds commonly used in contemporary performances of Messiah.
The performance will include the Advent and Christmas portion of Messiah and will last about one hour and 15 minutes without intermission. A block of advance reserved seating is available for $25 per patron. General admission will be $10. Patrons who cannot afford to purchase tickets may sit in open seats prior to the performance. Doors for reserved seating will open 30 minutes early, at 2:30 p.m.
Messiah is an English language oratorio composed in 1741 by George Frederic Handel, with a scriptural text compiled by Charles Jennens from the King James Version of the Bible, and from the version of the Psalms included with the “Book of Common Prayer.” It was first in 1742 in Dublin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.