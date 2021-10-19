St. Louis Park changed its ordinance for home occupations, also known as home-based businesses, to allow more uses.

Under the amended ordinance, home occupations now allow barbers and hairdressers; one outside employee who doesn’t live at the property; occupation of up to 25% of the dwelling, up from previous limit of 10%; the use of equipment that doesn’t cause a nuisance violation; and product sales, if products are shipped to and from the premises, sales occur off-site, customers visit the home by appointment only, or products are sold at a garage sale on the property.

For more information about planning or starting a home-based business, contact the city at 952-924-2575.

