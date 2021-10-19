St. Louis Park changed its ordinance for home occupations, also known as home-based businesses, to allow more uses.
Under the amended ordinance, home occupations now allow barbers and hairdressers; one outside employee who doesn’t live at the property; occupation of up to 25% of the dwelling, up from previous limit of 10%; the use of equipment that doesn’t cause a nuisance violation; and product sales, if products are shipped to and from the premises, sales occur off-site, customers visit the home by appointment only, or products are sold at a garage sale on the property.
For more information about planning or starting a home-based business, contact the city at 952-924-2575.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.