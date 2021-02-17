Each week in February, St. Louis Park parks and recreation staff will celebrate Black History Month by displaying a new poster in one of the city’s parks that highlights someone from “Then and Now” that has paved the way for inclusion in outdoor recreation, nature and conservation.
Clues to find the park and poster will be shared on Tuesday mornings through city social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The city uses @stlouispark for its social media identification.
Visitors to the posters may share photos through the city’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages by posting them in the comments section of the weekly clue posts.
