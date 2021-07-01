A catalytic converter marking event has been scheduled 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at the St. Louis Park Municipal Service Center, 7305 Oxford St. in St. Louis Park.

Vehicles will be put on a vehicle lift, and the catalytic converter will be etched and spray-painted by a mechanic. Each participant will receive a window sticker stating the car has a marked catalytic converter. The event is free of charge to St. Louis Park residents. Registration is required. Participants may sign up for an assigned 10-minute time slot. No walk-ins will be accepted. Once registration is complete, participants will receive a waiver of liability form by email that should be filled out and brought to the event. Visit www.stlouispark.org/events to register starting at noon Wednesday, July 7. Registration will remain open until slots are filled.

