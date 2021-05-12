A catalytic converter marking event Sunday, May 23, at the St. Louis Park Municipal Service Center filled up within 90 minutes of its announcement.
The city sent an emailed notice about the free event at about noon May 7. By 1:30 p.m., the city had sent out a follow-up email stating that registration had closed after all slots had been filled.
“We apologize that we are not able to serve everyone who was interested,” the second announcement states. “You may take your vehicle to a participating repair shop to have your license plate etched onto the catalytic converter, free of charge, during your next scheduled service.”
Participating shops in St. Louis Park are D&D Auto, 8801 Minnetonka Blvd., and The Phoenix, 3715 Oregon Ave.
The St. Louis Park Police Department community outreach team and the city’s operations staff planned the event to discourage would-be catalytic converter thieves. Catalytic converter thefts have been frequent additions to the police blotter due to the high price of precious metals in the pollution control devices. According to Car and Driver magazine, “Two of the three rare earth metals used in catalytic converters are worth more per ounce than gold.”
At the event, city workers will raise the vehicles of St. Louis Park residents who managed to register in time, and a mechanic will etch and spray-paint the devices – a method to discourage the purchase of stolen catalytic converters. Window stickers for the vehicles will state that they have been marked.
– Compiled by Seth Rowe
