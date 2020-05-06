St. Louis Park leaders are still hoping to open the Aquatic Park and resume some recreation programs this summer, but the Fourth of July celebration and many other events have been postponed or canceled.
The city is not going as far as the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, which announced in early April that city beaches, pools and water parks in St. Louis Park’s urban neighbor will not open at all this summer and that all parks and recreation events will be canceled through the end of August.
Instead, an April 28 statement from St. Louis Park Communications and Marketing Manager Jacque Smith announced parks and recreation programs in the suburb have been canceled through the end of June but that staff members plan to move ahead with some programs afterward.
“Recreation staff are hard at work retooling remaining programs to meet physical distancing guidelines and to protect the health and safety of participants, with the goal of reintroducing some limited programs in July and August,” the statement says.
The Aquatic Park is tentatively scheduled to open Wednesday, July 1. However, the statement warned, “This opening will depend on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic at that time and to the ability to put effective measures in place to protect the health and safety of participants.”
Meanwhile, the Oak Hill Park Splash is scheduled to remain closed until further notice.
The July 4 fireworks that typically celebrate the nation’s Independence Day have been put off until Sunday, Sept. 6, at Aquila Park.
St. Louis Park also has postponed the grand opening of a new interpretive center at Westwood Hills Nature Center, which is currently under construction, until Sunday, Sept. 13.
“Construction remains on schedule with plans for staff to take possession of the building in May; it may open to the public earlier than Sept. 13,” the city statement explains.
The existing interpretive center, which will be demolished after the new one is complete, will remain closed. The St. Louis Park Recreation Center and the Recreation Outdoor Center are also staying closed until further notice.
Also closed are picnic shelters, basketball courts, tennis and pickleball courts, playground structures and the city’s skate park. The measures are intended to limit gatherings and ensure people remain physically distant from each other.
Trails and outdoor areas at the nature center remain open.
After Gov. Tim Walz extended a stay-at-home order by two weeks April 30, a St. Louis Park update announced city facilities like City Hall, the Municipal Service Center, fire stations and the police station will remain closed to the public during the period. The extended order is in effect until Monday, May 18.
The organizers of the city’s major summer festival, Parktacular, had previously canceled the multi-day event this year. Other canceled events include the Children First Ice Cream Social and the Kiwanis Kite Fly in May. Organizers of the ice cream social have been seeking to plan a virtual event Sunday, May 17, instead. Details will be announced at children-first.org.
The city plans to celebrate Arbor Day and Earth Day sometime in the future. National Night Out has been rescheduled until Tuesday, Oct. 6. The Fire Department Open House would also take place sometime in October.
City staff members have been seeking to interact with residents virtually during the stay-at-home order. For example, naturalists from the nature center have been posting videos each Wednesday. In an April 29 video, naturalist Greg Feinberg shows viewers how he establishes a honeybee hive. He carefully releases the queen bee before launching her minions into the hive he has prepared.
The videos, along with video messages by Mayor Jake Spano about the city’s response to the pandemic, are available on the city’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/user/slpcable.
Staff members continue to post weekly “Park...at Home” activities people can do while adhering to the stay-at-home order through the city’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.
The city is also encouraging people to sew face masks to donate. St. Louis Park is providing grants of up to $200 per resident to purchase materials for masks. To participate, contact Laura Smith at lsmith@stlouispark.org or 952-928-2847.
The city provides extensive information relating to the pandemic at stlouispark.org/our-city/coronavirus. Visitors to the site can sign up to receive updates by email and text.
