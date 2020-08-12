Due to ongoing concerns about health and safety risks related to large gatherings where physical distancing may not be possible, the annual St. Louis Park Fourth of July fireworks display that had been rescheduled to Sept. 6 at Aquila Park has been canceled.
In a statement, the city said, “We are hopeful that the community will be able to gather once again in 2021 and enjoy a fireworks display on the traditional July 4 date.”
