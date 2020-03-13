St. Louis Park is canceling events as the coronavirus continues to spread in Minnesota and throughout the country.
The city announced March 13, “To protect the health and wellness of the St. Louis Park community, the City of St. Louis Park may cancel city-sponsored and non-essential public events and large gatherings, effective March 14 and continuing through April 15, 2020. This is in keeping with the March 13, 2020, announcement by Gov. Walz declaring a peacetime emergency related to COVID-19 and encouraging community mitigation efforts.”
Immediate cancellations included a ShamROC Ice Bowling event at the Recreation Outdoor Center and a Walk the Park event March 14. Open houses for a energy demonstration project at a house at 3611 Glenhurst Ave. S. were also called off.
Meetings required for official city business, such as the city council and planning commission meetings, will continue at this time, according to the statement. Measures “to allow for social distancing” will be in place.
The statement adds, “City leadership is taking steps to ensure the health and safety of city staff so that city services can continue uninterrupted for residents.”
City officials plan to reevaluate the plan prior to the April 15 current end period.
For more information, visit stlouispark.org.
